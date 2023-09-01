News you can trust since 1853
REVEALED: Wigan Athletic's new green third strip for 2023/24!

Here is the first look at Wigan Athletic’s brand new green third strip for the 2023/24 campaign.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 1st Sep 2023, 16:53 BST

The peppermint offering will go on sale from Monday, September 4, with a badge that only features the famous Tree and Crown from the pre-existing crest.

Kit prices are as follows: Adult Shirt: £49, Ladies Shirt £49, Youth Shirt: £39, Minikit: £39, Adult Shorts: £25, Youth Shorts: £20, Adult Socks: £12, Youth Socks: £10.

Shirt printing will be £12 with the Sky Bet League One sleeve badge an additional £3.