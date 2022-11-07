Most betting coupons would have had the game down as a home win, given high-flying Swansea's fine form and Latics having lost seven of their previous eight matches.

But goals from Will Keane and Tom Naylor had the visitors 2-0 up inside 16 minutes in South Wales.

Skipper Tendayi Darikwa was part of a determined Latics effort at Swansea

The game changed when Swansea pulled one back just before half-time, and they eventually forced an equaliser with six minutes remaining.

Martin, however, was full of praise for their opponents.

"I thought the attitude was brilliant from their players," said the Swansea manager.

"They obviously love playing for Leam, he's a really good coach.

"They defended brilliantly, but we hung in there and wore them out.

"In terms of their mentality to work for each other, that's never in doubt given the players they've got.

"There's players who I've played against a lot, my staff have played against and with a couple of them, so that was ever going to be in question.

"They have a lot of fight in them, and we spoke about that before the game.

"Despite their resorts, they're a team of men who have played a lot of games in this league.

"They are fighting hard for each other, and they gave us a really tough game.