Ronan Darcy departs Wigan Athletic in loan that sees him link up with ex-Latics boss
The 24-year-old attacking midfielder arrived at the Brick Community Stadium from Crawley Town in the January transfer window, when Shaun Maloney was still in charge. Darcy made 14 appearances for the Tics in the second half of last term, scoring once in a 1-1 draw with Burton Albion.
Darcy has now made an immediate loan move to League Two side Chesterfield for the 2025/26 campaign, with the Spireites currently being managed by former Latics boss Paul Cook.
Meanwhile, former Wigan winger Ryan Colclough has left Chesterfield after a mutual agreement was reached with the club to terminate his contract.
The 30-year-old, who helped Chesterfield win the National League title in 2024, is now free to seek an opportunity elsewhere to secure regular first-team football.
"The club would like to thank Ryan for his services and wish him all the best for the future,” a Chesterfield club statement read.
Colclough made 56 appearances during his time at Wigan between 2016 and 2018, scoring eight goals. He has also played for Crewe Alexandra, Milton Keynes Dons (loan), Scunthorpe United and Altrincham during his playing career.
