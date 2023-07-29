The 21-year-old has long been tipped to make his mark at senior level having impressed for years in the Academy ranks.

After backing up Ben Amos and Jamie Jones last term, Tickle was soon earmarked by Maloney as being ready to compete for a first-team spot this term - which led to Jones moving to Middlesbrough a fortnight ago.

Sam Tickle made this fantastic save to preserve Latics' clean sheet at Morecambe

And despite Amos playing every single game during the League One-winning campaign, Maloney believes Tickle is too good to be merely settling for a campaign on the bench.

"Yeah, he's ready, he's ready to push for that No.1 jersey," said the Latics boss.

"I won't have any guaranteed starter, I'll let football make that decision every week.

"But Sam's been very good since I've been here."

Tickle is one of the ‘new-age’ goalkeepers who are as comfortable with the ball at their feet as the defenders in front of them.

"He's got attributes that clubs pay big money for,” insisted the Latics boss.

"He's an amazing shot-stopper first and foremost, and he has a brilliant temperament.

"He needs to work on his short passing, but the ability he has with his long kicking is ridiculous.

"He will get caught at times, as all goalkeepers do, but we'll give him all the confidence to play his natural game."

