Rotherham achievement shouldn't be downplayed - Wigan Athletic chief

Wigan Athletic assistant boss Leam Richardson says Rotherham United can hold their heads high despite suffering relegation back to League One at the weekend.

Rotherham lost their fight against the drop on the penultimate weekend of the campaign, after a 2-1 defeat at promotion hopefuls West Brom.

And Richardson says Paul Warne – the ex-Latics striker – and his men can be proud of their efforts despite having the smallest budget in the second tier.

“I think Rotherham have had an absolutely fantastic season, I genuinely do,” Richardson recognised.

“It won’t feel like that at the moment, but Paul Warne and his staff have done great.

“They really have competed in such an unforgiving league, with teams that spend on average over £20million on wages.

“It’s some accolade to take it almost to the last day, and fair play to them for that.”