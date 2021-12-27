Rotherham boss delivers Wigan Athletic transfer hint

Curtis Tilt

Latics are expected to try to push through a permanent deal for a player who has joined them on a temporary basis in the last THREE transfer windows.

And Warne, the former Latics striker, expects a decision sooner rather than later.

"There's no decision yet," said Warne. "But it's a weekly conversation we have among the technical board.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We keep our eye on it. We've been in contact with his representative, but the details of that will remain between the club and him.

"Curtis is doing well at Wigan and we're doing well with what we've got here.

"We'll get to January, then all parties will talk and come to a decision."