Rotherham boss delivers Wigan Athletic transfer hint
Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has revealed the future of centre-half Curtis Tilt - currently on loan at Wigan Athletic - is the topic of 'a weekly conversation' at the South Yorkshire club.
Latics are expected to try to push through a permanent deal for a player who has joined them on a temporary basis in the last THREE transfer windows.
And Warne, the former Latics striker, expects a decision sooner rather than later.
"There's no decision yet," said Warne. "But it's a weekly conversation we have among the technical board.
"We keep our eye on it. We've been in contact with his representative, but the details of that will remain between the club and him.
"Curtis is doing well at Wigan and we're doing well with what we've got here.
"We'll get to January, then all parties will talk and come to a decision."
