Rotherham boss delivers Wigan Athletic transfer update

Curtis Tilt

The big centre-back is coming to the end of his third half-season loan spell with Latics, who are understood to want to tie him up to a permanent contract.

Rotherham are believed to be open to doing a deal, but the financial terms - he cost £100,000 from Blackpool two years ago - have to be right.

Whatever happens, though, Warne says the league table - Latics and Rotherham are both locked in the race for automatic promotion - won't come into it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"From January 1 we can choose to do what we think is right for our club," he said.

"I know there would be some argument for bringing back a player who is doing really well at a promotion competitor of ours.

"I would never do that unless it was to the benefit of my club to have him here.

"I wouldn't bring him back if there was no intention from me to play him here.

"I don't see the point in bringing him back and paying his wages and never playing him just to mess up Wigan.

"I could mess up Wigan but then I've got to try to somehow mess up Sunderland, Oxford and everyone else near the top."

A decision is expected sooner rather than later, with Leam Richardson on the look-out for several incomings during the month.

"I've spoken about it again to the recruitment team today and I spoke to the chairman about it yesterday," Warne told the Rotherham Advertiser.

"I'll get the game out the way this weekend and then make my decision on whether we pull him back or not."