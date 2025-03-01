Royals rumble Latics with one-two punch in final quarter

Jason Kerr gets the congratulations from his colleagues after opening the scoring

Two goals in the final quarter saw Reading pick up a 2-1 victory at the Brick Community Stadium after skipper Jason Kerr had nodded Wigan Athletic into the lead on the hour mark.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first half was basically Sam Tickle against the visitors, with the goalkeeper single-handedly responsible for ensuring the game wasn’t done and dusted by the midway point.

After touching a Lewis Wing free-kick round the post, Tickle made a jaw-dropping stop at point-blank range to deny Andre Garcia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The young custodian will feel he’d earned the luck he received when Harvey Knibbs’ shot took a massive deflection off Jason Kerr – completely wrongfooting Tickle – only to land on the roof of the Wigan net.

But he was needed again when Tyler Bindon tried his luck from distance, Tickle parrying the ball away to safety with attackers lurking.

Latics created only one chance of note in the opening 45, and they almost took a half-time lead from it.

Jonny Smith cut in from the right and set his sights on the top corner, only for Joel Pereira to tip the ball over with his fingertips.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home side started the second period in more positive note, and took the lead on the hour mark when Kerr headed home Smith’s lofted corner from the right.

However, Reading equalised 11 minutes later when Charlie Savage crossed for Kayden Wareham to finally beat Tickle from close range.

The visitors almost took the lead with six minutes to go when Amadou Mbengue headed against the bar, and Tickle threw himself into the way of Knibbs, who looked a certain scorer.

However, the respite was only temporary, as Bindon netted from the resulting corner, after Tickle had again kept out the initial effort.