By Paul Kendrick
Published 15th Mar 2025, 16:58 BST
The Ryan Lowe era at Wigan Athletic kicked-off on a losing note as Charlton Athletic ran out deserved 2-1 winners at the Valley, with only a late rally giving the visitors any hope of stealing something.

In-form Charlton – looking to continue their play-off push – dominated right from the off and took the lead inside 11 minutes.

An attempted Latics defensive clearance managed only to ricochet off a fellow blue-and-white shirt, and Matty Godden smashed home from close range.

Only a brilliant save from Sam Tickle prevented Macaulay Gillesphey's free-kick from 25 yards doubling the Charlton lead.

But number two did arrive seven minutes before half-time, when Gillesphey headed Luke Berry's free-kick back across goal, and an unmarked Godden slotted home from a yard.

Charlton almost added a third within seconds of the restart, with only a superb double save from Tickle keeping out first Tyreece Campbell and then Godden for what would have been his hat-trick.

The away end were treated to their first bit of excitement when a brilliant ball from substitute Chris Sze, within seconds of coming off the bench, released Dale Taylor, who dragged his shot well wide from a great position.

And only a fine defensive header from Jason Kerr diverted Gillesphey's goalbound shot finding the top corner.

Latics gave themselves a lifeline with six minutes left, when substitute Luke Robinson's rasping strike from distance was tipped out by Will Mannion, only for Sze to follow up and drill the ball in.

But the home side were able to see out the game to the delight of most inside the Valley.

