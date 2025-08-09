Wigan Athletic manager Ryan Lowe

Ryan Lowe has issued an apology to the fans who travelled 700 miles to see a lacklustre Wigan Athletic slump to a 2-0 defeat at Leyton Orient.

The Latics boss was bitterly disappointed with the manner of the loss, only his third since joining the club last season.

In a performance that was a sharp contrast to the season opener against Northampton last week, none of the players left with much credit.

Lowe headed to the away end after the final whistle, holding his hands up in apology.

“I have to apologise when it's not good enough,” he said. “That was an old Wigan Athletic. I told the lads that if they want to perform like that, then they find themselves another team. It doesn't matter who you are if you're not going to perform and give us everything like you did last week.

“I know we're only two games but it doesn't really matter. I've seen a different side today that I didn't like and that's just an apology to the fans.

“The fans have spent their hard-earned money and when they come today we want them to come and support us.

“The performance didn't warrant any of that today, I'm surprised some of them were still there, to be honest with you. It's just an apology from me and the players.”

The afternoon started bleakly with James Carragher hobbling off after just a couple of minutes.

Lowe was unable to provide much in way of an update, just that they hoped it wasn’t serious.

The Latics boss had reassuring words for Steven Sessegnon, though, who endured a torrid afternoon, scoring an own goal before being sent off.

“He's a great lad, he's a good pro,” said Lowe. “He's been brilliant around the lads all pre-season.

“An own goal decision making, yeah, okay, can we stop the cross? Definitely. And then obviously the second one, the sending off. The kid's clean through, he's probably going to score anyway. He's found himself in a tangle.

“He'll be alright, he's a senior pro, he'll pick himself up and he'll go again.

“We thought he might move on, he never. That left-back position, left-sided centre-back position were available for him and he took it.”

On the performance as a whole. Lowe added: “We didn't try and play enough, and when we did try and play it was at the wrong time, so you've got a game of chess. You've got to work the amount, you've got to work for results.

“You've got to suss whether you can go long or go short. The ball didn't stick at the top end of the pitch to allow us to get on the ball.

"The wing-backs were too deep in the back five, so I haven't got the answers right now, they're just things off the top of my head that we weren't good at.”

Latics will aim to bounce back from the defeat on Tuesday evening, when Lowe’s side host League Two side Notts County in the first round of the EFL Cup at the Brick Community Stadium.