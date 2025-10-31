Wigan Athletic manager Ryan Lowe

Wigan Athletic manager Ryan Lowe has spoken passionately about the magic of the FA Cup ahead of his side’s first-round tie against National League South outfit Hemel Hempstead Town on Saturday.

The Latics welcome the Tudors to the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday, and whilst the gulf in divisions is clear, Lowe insists his side are not taking anything for granted, leaving no stone unturned in their preparations.

For Lowe, the FA Cup still holds a special place in English football, not just for Premier League giants, but for the hundreds of lower league clubs who dream of going on a Cup run and drawing one of the big boys further down the line.

"It’s called the FA Cup for a reason – it is magical,” said Lowe.

“The amount of games you play to get to where you want to get to… It gives players an opportunity to showcase what they do. It gives lower league teams a chance to get to quarters, semi-finals and finals as you’ve seen people do. And because it has got every team up and down the country in it, that’s why I think it’s so special.”

The Wigan manager has experienced both being an underdog and being the hunted during his playing and managerial career so far, and spoke with passion when describing what the FA Cup means to clubs lower down the pyramid.

"I think it’s important that these non-league teams get a bit of money and revenue because I’ve been there myself as a player and a manager coming up against these types of teams,” he said.

"We’re not leaving no stone unturned against Hemel Hempstead. We’ve done all the prep and all the work that we’d do as if it were Wycombe, Doncaster or whoever it may be, because I’m a big believer that you’ve got to do the work to get something out of it, and we’ve certainly done the work up to now.

"We respect Hemel Hempstead because they’ve done well to get to where they’ve got to, but hopefully everything will be on our terms."

Whilst Wigan will be clear favourites heading into Saturday’s tie at the Brick Community Stadium, Lowe has been keen to stress to his players that attitude and application are key heading into a game that has the potential to be a banana skin tie.

“We’ve got to respect Hemel Hempstead like they are any team that is coming to the Brick Community Stadium, and it’s important we do that,” he explained. “You can look at the leagues and say there is a big difference, and of course there probably is, but we’ve just got to make sure we go about our business the right way and our attitude and application have got to be spot on, and that’s the message I’ve expressed to the lads over the last week.”