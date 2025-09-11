Latics will be without Christian Saydee for the next three matches through suspension

Ryan Lowe is confident Wigan Athletic can overcome the huge loss of Christian Saydee when League One high-flyers Doncaster Rovers visit the Brick Community Stadium this weekend.

The summer signing has featured in all nine senior matches so far this season for Latics - with his only absence being in the Vertu Trophy against Salford City.

However, he was sent off at Lincoln City last weekend for a lunge on Tom Bayliss, which has brought about a three-game ban.

That means a straight three-into-two fight between Paul Mullin, Dara Costelloe and Maleace Asamoah Jnr to start against Rovers, who are behind leaders Cardiff City only on goal difference.

Lowe, though, says it's up to Latics to cope without their big No.9.

"Chris has obviously started his tenure at Wigan Athletic very well, he's already a fans favourite, he's a great lad and he's been great to coach," said Lowe.

"But it does give someone else the opportunity to come in and show me what they can do.

"Dara was left out of the team at Lincoln for tactical reasons, and it paid off in terms of how we wanted to play.

"I'm not saying Christian wouldn't have played against Doncaster, or that he would have played, but the pitch here is bigger, so maybe it would have been more suited to Dara with his pace.

"It's always been horses for courses in terms of how we approach games, and all of the strikers have different attributes that we can tap into at various stages of the season.

"At Lincoln, we went with Christian and Mulls because we felt they could look after the ball for their mates to join in, which they did very well.

"This game will be completely different, because they'll play, we'll play, they'll look to pass, they'll look forward, they'll counter, they'll attack.

"Maybe I was going to play Dara and Maleace anyway on Saturday! Just because Christian is missing, it doesn't mean the game plan will go out of the window."

Lowe admitted appealing the red card was not option, given the circumstances of the incident.

"It wasn't something we ever considered appealing, because it wouldn't have been overturned," said the Latics head coach.

"What I will say is that Chris obviously didn't mean to kick him, and there was no malice in it - him and Bayls played together at Shrewsbury.

"But it was something we were never going to appeal, because he's missing two league games and a cup game...they might even have hit us with an extra game."

Lowe also provided an injury update on Tyrese Francois, who missed the trip to Lincoln, as well as longer-term absentees Luke Robinson, Joe Adams and James Carragher.

"Tyrese is back on the grass, Luke Robinson is back on the grass, Joe Adams is back on the grass," added Lowe.

"Carra's not far off now, he's back jogging, he'll probably be back in three or four weeks' time.

"It’s nice to have all of these lads coming back, because it makes the squad even stronger than what it is at the moment.”