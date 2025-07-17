Ryan Lowe and is new-look coaching team address the players during the recent camp in Spain

Ryan Lowe says he's more than open to differences of opinion with his new-look Wigan Athletic backroom staff.

The Latics boss has been busy in the transfer market this summer, bringing in five new players to bolster the squad for next season.

He's also been active off the field, bringing in Nicky Adams (first-team coach) and Tony Warner (goalkeeping coach), as well as promoting Glenn Whelan to assistant head coach.

Joe Riley has also joined as chief scout, while club legend Graham Barrow remains part of the furniture.

So after joining Latics with two months to go of last season, Lowe says he now feels more like it's 'his' name above the door.

"I definitely feel like it's my staff now," he said. "When I first came into the building, I obviously just came in on my own, which I was fine with doing.

"I knew a lot of the staff already, their credentials, their work ethic and so on. Whelo did excellent in helping me settle in, which has obviously paid off for him, with him moving up.

"And I've seen a real side of him that makes me think he can progress with me and the football club.

"Nicky Adams, I've known for a very long time, he's been a very good friend of mine for years, both in and out of football.

"He started his coaching journey a couple of years ago, and he's helped Bury get promoted while he's been playing, and also Oldham last season as a coach.

"Nicky's got a different way, a unique way, of dealing with footballers, which will bring a lot to the group.

"Tony Warner is another who's been around for many, many years, he's very experienced, and I wanted someone like that to bring that.

"We had loads of applicants for the job who were all good in different ways, but we felt Tony was the right one to help the best goalkeeper in the division (Sam Tickle) become even better.

"Young Tom (Watson) and young Matty (Corran) will also benefit from working with him, and we feel we've got a great blend overall with the staff."

Rather than bring in 'yes men' who will agree with him, Lowe says he's deliberately sought characters who will add their own ideas.

"Core values and beliefs are a big thing for me, and I believe all of the staff will bring that," he said. "If they have the same values as what I'm about, and they're happy to work with that, and vice versa, then great.

"Tony and Nicky will bring a whole different dimension to the group in terms of what they're about. You only need to look at Nicky, he's had about 25 promotions, he knows what it looks like and what it takes to get there.

"Everyone knows what Whelo has already brought to the group, and Tony will bring so much to working with the goalkeepers at all levels of the club.

"I've always liked to work with different people who will bring different ideas. The final decision will always be mine, but I'm very open and relaxed about being open to different things."