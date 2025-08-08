Baba Adeeko in action for Wigan Athletic during the 2024/25 League One season

Wigan Athletic boss Ryan Lowe has provided an update on the sidelined members of his squad ahead of Saturday’s trip to Leyton Orient.

Latics head to the capital this weekend looking to make it two wins from two following last Saturday’s thrilling 3-1 win over Northampton Town on the opening day of the League One season. Orient, meanwhile, are seeking their first victory after going down to a 3-0 defeat to Huddersfield Town last time out.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Lowe confirmed everyone came through the Northampton game unscathed, whilst providing an update on some members of his squad who are currently in the treatment room.

"We’ve had a couple of lads back on the grass with us, which is nice,” said Lowe. “Saturday may come too soon for one or two, but we’ve got a fully fit squad in terms of the group that was with us at the weekend and a few more now on the grass.

"Saturday might come too soon for one or two people, but we’ll travel there with a 22-man squad and hopefully get a good performance."

Latics midfielder Baba Adeeko is nearing a return to the field, having trained with the group during the week, whilst Lowe also shared positive news on Matt Smith, Jonny Smith, Callum McManaman and Harry McHugh.

"Baba has trained with us today (Thursday), so he’s potentially available for selection, so we’ll see how he is tomorrow,” said Lowe.

"Saturday might come a little bit too soon for him. If it’s not Saturday, then potentially Tuesday, but I’ll be going off the fitness department, they’ll tell me when he’s ready, but he’s trained with us today with no problems. He’s had a re-scan – all healed – but we’ve just got to make sure there’s not a recurrence of that, so we’ll wrap him up in a little bit of cotton wool, but he’s not far off, neither is Matt Smith, Jonny Smith and Cal Mac.

“Harry McHugh is back training with us, so he is in and around the squad. Maybe Saturday is a bit too soon. We’re eventually getting them all back, which will be a big headache for me, of course, but that’s what you want as a head coach.”