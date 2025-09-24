Wigan Athletic manager Ryan Lowe

Ryan Lowe delivered an honest post-match assessment after Wigan Athletic’s hopes of an extended run in the Carabao Cup came crashing down with a home defeat against League One rivals Wycombe Wanderers.

After seeing off League Two side Notts County and League One outfit Stockport County on home soil over the last two rounds, it was a case of third-time unlucky for Lowe and his players as the Chairboys claimed a 2-0 win at the Brick Community Stadium on Tuesday night.

With calls for a major improvement from Saturday’s 4-1 hammering at Bolton Wanderers, still ringing in their ears, the Latics players failed to raise their standards against a Wycombe side under the charge of new head coach Michael Duff for only the second time.

The visitors took the lead just after the half-hour mark when Caolan Boyd-Munce grabbed his first goal for the club with a sublime curling effort that sailed beyond the desperate dive of Wigan keeper Sam Tickle.

Donnell McNeilly went on to match Boyd-Munce’s achievement as he racked up his maiden goal for the Chairboys on the hour mark with a header at the far post as the youngster rounded off a neat set-piece routine.

Wigan’s attempts to get back into the game were limited to a hopeful header from Jensen Weir that never really threatened Chairboys goalkeeper Will Norris - and it was the visitors that had the best chance to grab the third goal of the game when Tickle’s acrobatics denied Alex Lowry from distance.

For Latics boss Lowe, there was disappointment over his side’s lack of reaction from Saturday’s heavy defeat against the Trotters, and he also suggested some of his players ‘didn’t feel like they wanted to be on the pitch’ as their cup run came to an end.

Speaking after the game, Lowe said: “(It was) definitely not the response we wanted. I feel a little bit let down, just because Saturday’s performance, I know it was heartbreaking, albeit people might not think it was or thought I was, of course it was, it’s still in the back of my mind now.

“And then I’ve given people the opportunity tonight to go and stake a claim, and they haven’t done it. The two players that came out (and can be proud) for me were Sam Tickle, because he made a few good saves, and Cal Mac (McManaman) when he came on the pitch. I know the other lads came on later on and there wasn’t much time for them, but the top end of the pitch today was nowhere near the levels.

He continued: “Listen, I’m disappointed, I felt this was an opportunity to get through to the next round and give our fans a day out, wherever that would’ve been, at a Premier League club or even here at the Brick, and it would’ve been a fantastic day, and that’s what you get when you get to those fourth rounds. It’s not happened, I’m disappointed, they’ve been told in no uncertain terms, they’ve got to show me what they’re really about.

“What I will say, they’ve been good in certain games, but today it felt like they didn’t want to be on the pitch some players and that’s the disappointing part of it because we represent Wigan Athletic Football Club, and we have a duty of care to make sure we represent it the best possible way, and I don’t think we did tonight.”

The Latics will now look to bounce back and avoid a third defeat in a week when they return to League One action with a home game against Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon.

