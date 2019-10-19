Sam Morsy: Wigan Athletic only ever think about winning at home

Sam Morsy has revealed Wigan Athletic will have an unbeatable aura around them when they host Nottingham Forest on Sunday in front of the Sky cameras.

Despite Latics’ well-documented problems on the road – they’ve only won once away from the DW since August 2018 – their record on home soil is in stark contrast.

Only four teams – Birmingham, Derby, Sheffield United and Leeds United (twice) have beaten Latics on home soil since the beginning of last season.

Which means Latics will take to the field bubbling with belief – even against one of the glamour teams of the division.

“There are no small games, no easy games in this division are there?” Morsy told the Wigan Observer.

“But you always feel here at the DW Stadium, we always have a really good chance of winning.

“We know Forest are a good side and will provide us with a tough test.

“At the same time we don’t fear anyone at home and we can’t wait for it.

“We don’t even feel we’re ever going to draw – we only head into games thinking we’re going to win.”

It’s been a long international break for Latics to mull over the disappointing 1-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.

“We trained hard for the first part of the international break, then had a couple of days off to rest and recuperate,” revealed Morsy, who will miss the Forest game after picking up his fifth booking of the campaign at Hillsborough.

“We’ve then got back into the training and we’re raring to go for the weekend.

“There’s one more international break due next month and then it’s pretty full on until March.

“To be honest, I’d rather have the routine, of playing every single weekend and knowing what’s what.

“But of course you can’t pick and choose, it’s one of those things, and you just get on with it.

"And it is good to have that opportunity to rest and recuperate the body every few weeks.

“The Championship is such a demanding league – physically and mentally.

“The games come thick and fast, and things like recovery, sleep, nutrition and everything else take on added importance.

"But this is what we want to be involved in, and we’re embracing the challenge of the workload.”

With a quarter of the campaign having gone already, Morsy delivers a typically honest record card.

“It’s probably an okay return from the 11 matches, 11 points on the board – a pretty fair reflection,” he added.

“We’re possibly shy of a couple of points if we’re being honest, but every other team would say that as well.”