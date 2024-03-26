Sam Tickle makes Wigan Athletic history as England Under-21s crush Luxembourg

Sam Tickle lines up with his England Under-21s team-mates for his debut against Luxembourg

The Warrington-born goalkeeper became only the second product of the Latics Academy to represent the Young Lions while still a Wigan player, after Leighton Baines almost two decades ago.

Wiganer Peter Atherton also played for England Under-21s having come through the ranks at Springfield Park, but the recognition was only received was shortly after his move to Coventry City in 1987.

Ryan Taylor, Lee Cattermole, Tom Cleverley and Victor Moses played for the Young Lions during their time with Latics, but they were bought in or loaned from elsewhere.

Tickle – stepping up from the bench after James Trafford was called up to the senior side – hardly touched the ball, such was England’s dominance, with his two saves coming in the space of 15 seconds right at the end.

Luxembourg also hit the post on two occasions through Fabio Lohei and Ivan Englaro, but his clean sheet will be a perfect memento of an unforgettable night for him and the Academy.

Indeed, Tickle’s biggest source of discomfort was being jeered in pantomime fashion every time he touched the ball by sections of the crowd at Bolton, but he took it in the spirit it was intended.

Chelsea winger Noni Madueke extended his impressive scoring spree to five goals in six matches with a double as England strengthened their position in their European Championship qualifying group.

Former Chelsea academy graduate Samuel Iling-Junior, now at Juventus, scored his first two goals at this level, Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Bynoe-Gittens also registered his maiden strike and Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers scored two after coming off the bench.

Lee Carsley's side took their total to 12 goals in five days after routing Azerbaijan on Friday and victory took them level with Ukraine on 18 points, eight points clear of third-placed Serbia.