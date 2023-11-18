Wigan Athletic No.1 Sam Tickle will play no part in England Under-21s’ upcoming 2025 European qualifiers against Serbia and Northern Ireland.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 21-year-old was recalled to the international squad for their upcoming qualifiers, having been called up for the first time earlier this season, missing out on selection.

But he has returned to Shaun Maloney’s squad for further assessment on an injury picked up, with Norwich City forward Jonathan Rowe also returning to his respective club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Tickle is back in the England Under-21 ranks for their upcoming Euro qualifiers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Latics had two representatives on the international scene on Friday night, with another an unused substitute from the bench.

On Friday, Josh Magennis came on at the hour mark for Northern Ireland against Finland, falling to a 4-0 defeat. Jordan Jones an unused sub in the Euro qualifier in chilly conditions in Helsinki in front of 28,711 fans.

Norway Under-21s ended the Republic of Ireland Under-21s' winning run in Euro 2025 qualifying, with Baba Adeeko featuring in Drammen for 83 minutes in the 3-2 loss.

Jim Crawford’s side went into the fixture with three wins out of three and top of the group. They now find themselves in third spot in Group A, behind Friday’s opposition on goal difference and one point from leaders Italy, who they meet in Cork on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having featured in Scotland Under-21s 2-1 victory over Malta last month, Liam Morrison was not selected in Scot Gemmill’s squad, who picked up a 2-0 win over Belgium.

Northern Ireland: Conor Hazard, Trai Hume, Jamal Lewis, Daniel Ballard, Eoin Toal, Paddy McNair, Ross McCausland, Jordan Thompson, Dion Charles, George Saville (captain), Isaac Price.

Substitutes: (used) Josh Magennis, Conor Washington, Brodie Spencer, Michael Forbes, Callum Marshall; (unused) Stephen McMullan, Luke Southwood, Conor McMenamin, Jordan Jones, Dale Taylor, Terry Devlin, Brodie Spencer, Ciaron Brown.