Sam Tickle ruled out of international duties due to injury as goalkeeper returns to Wigan Athletic
The 21-year-old was recalled to the international squad for their upcoming qualifiers, having been called up for the first time earlier this season, missing out on selection.
But he has returned to Shaun Maloney’s squad for further assessment on an injury picked up, with Norwich City forward Jonathan Rowe also returning to his respective club.
Meanwhile, Latics had two representatives on the international scene on Friday night, with another an unused substitute from the bench.
On Friday, Josh Magennis came on at the hour mark for Northern Ireland against Finland, falling to a 4-0 defeat. Jordan Jones an unused sub in the Euro qualifier in chilly conditions in Helsinki in front of 28,711 fans.
Norway Under-21s ended the Republic of Ireland Under-21s' winning run in Euro 2025 qualifying, with Baba Adeeko featuring in Drammen for 83 minutes in the 3-2 loss.
Jim Crawford’s side went into the fixture with three wins out of three and top of the group. They now find themselves in third spot in Group A, behind Friday’s opposition on goal difference and one point from leaders Italy, who they meet in Cork on Tuesday.
Having featured in Scotland Under-21s 2-1 victory over Malta last month, Liam Morrison was not selected in Scot Gemmill’s squad, who picked up a 2-0 win over Belgium.
Northern Ireland: Conor Hazard, Trai Hume, Jamal Lewis, Daniel Ballard, Eoin Toal, Paddy McNair, Ross McCausland, Jordan Thompson, Dion Charles, George Saville (captain), Isaac Price.