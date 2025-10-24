Scott Carson in action for Wigan Athletic in 2013

Former Wigan Athletic and England goalkeeper Scott Carson has announced his retirement at the age of 40 following a 21-year professional playing career.

The Whitehaven-born keeper ended a six-year spell with Manchester City in the summer when his contract expired, having won four Premier League titles and the Champions League in an impressive haul of trophies with Pep Guardiola’s side.

Carson played for 10 clubs in total throughout his career after making his professional debut for Leeds United back in 2004, and won four caps for England.

The 40-year-old spent two seasons with Wigan between 2013 and 2015, making 52 appearances, before joining Derby County following Latics’ relegation to League One in 2015.

Carson started in goal for Latics in their 2-0 defeat to Manchester United in the Community Shield at Wembley Stadium in 2013, whilst featuring in their historic Europa League campaign.

Carson was also at Liverpool when the Reds won the Champions League, FA Cup and Super Cup, whilst making more than 100 appearances for both Derby and West Brom. The only club he played for outside of England was Bursaspor, spending two seasons with the Turkish club ahead of his move to Latics.

"After an incredible journey between the posts, it's time to hang up the gloves,” Carson posted on Instagram.

"Football has given me everything - memories, friendships, and moments I'll never forget. Thank you to every teammate, coach, fan, and club that's been part of the ride.

"It's been an honour."

Carson’s four England caps came between 2006 and 2011 during his time with Liverpool and West Brom.

