Scott Smith acknowledges experiencing 'really low place' after penning Wigan Athletic extension

Manager Shaun Maloney hailed Smith as a 'real success story for all young players' after handing him a new deal until the summer of 2025.

The 23-year Wiganer - a lifelong Latics fan - was delighted to extend his journey with the club.

Academy product Scott Smith has signed a contract extension with Latics

But he acknowledged the journey that's got him here which, by his own admission, has not 'been as easy as I thought it would be to get to the point where I am now'.

The former Hawkley Hall High School student said: "Everyone knows with myself being a local lad, it’s a dream come true to extend my stay

“I’ve had a lot of conversations with the manager, and I’ve enjoyed playing this year...I just want to continue to do that.

“I am incredibly proud, and my family are proud as well.

"I don’t think it’s been as easy as I thought it would be to get to the point where I am now, but it’s made me the person I am today.“It could be a blessing in disguise, the journey I’ve had, and I am desperate to keep pushing. I want to keep improving and see how far I can go."

Smith's journey has certainly not been as straightforward as other products of the Latics Academy.

Not only did he suffer a serious leg break midway through the 2021-22 campaign, he also had an unsuccessful loan spell at non-league Torquay United last season.

“Everyone’s journey is a little bit different," he recognised. "Some have it easier than others, and mine has been difficult.“I’ve had conversations with the manager previously when I came back from Torquay, and I was in a really low place from when I came back.“To where I am now, it’s light and day, and it’s all thanks to the lads I’ve played with, the manager and the staff, and my family.“Every opportunity I get, I am always grateful for that. Whenever I get onto the field, I like to give it my all, and I think everyone can see that.“It’s always about trying to take my opportunity and get the result for the team."

Smith has made 23 appearances in all competitions this term - winning the club's Player of the Month award for December - having made his professional debut against Hull in August 2021.“Scott is a real success story for all young players at the football club," said Latics boss Maloney. "He’s had some difficult times but never wavered in his work ethic or belief.“He’s now a proper first-team player and a very good one at that. Scotty has the values and behaviour of a player we want to be at this club for a very long time.”

