Scottish star joins Wigan Athletic
Wigan Athletic have completed the signing of St Johnstone captain Jason Kerr on a three-year deal.
The 24-year-old skippered the side to a Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup double earlier this year.
And Latics had to beat off interest from several other clubs for his signature.
He tweeted: "Delighted to have signed with @LaticsOfficial really excited to be a part of this club. Just want to thank everyone at @StJohnstone for all they’ve done for me over my time at the club. It’s been an absolute pleasure to play and work with everyone involved. Also thank you to the fans who have supported me during the ups and downs! Going to miss you all."
