Joseph Hungbo gets used to his new surroundings at a frosty Christopher Park

Joseph Hungbo insisted Wigan Athletic is ‘definitely the club for me’ after becoming their second January signing on a three-and-a-half-year deal from German outfit Nurnberg.

The 24-year-old Londoner, who came through the ranks at Crystal Palace before making the breakthrough at Watford, spent the first half of the campaign on loan at League One rivals Rotherham United.

But Millers boss Steve Evans admitted on New Year's Day that loan had been cut short - and Latics have swooped to complete their second January incoming.

“I can’t wait to get started,” said Hungbo. “I’ve heard some really good things, and the manager has been one of my admirers in terms of his philosophy.

“Everyone goes through a phase where they’re trying to find a club to see if it clicks, and I definitely feel like this is the club for me. All the boxes are ticked and everything is set up for me to do what I need to do. Hopefully I can produce for the football club.

“I am an entertainer. I like to get at defenders and make the crowd jump out of their seats. I feel that the philosophy and playing style will bring out the good attributes that I have."

Hungbo, who has played in the Championship for both Watford and on loan at Huddersfield, made 18 appearances for Rotherham this season.

He also spent the 2021-22 campaign on loan at Ross County, where he was named their Young Player of the Season and Players' Player of the Year, as well as capturing the Goal of the Season award for a stunning free-kick against Dundee.

"Joe is a young and exciting player, who we believe will be a brilliant addition to our squad,” said sporting director Gregor Rioch. “We have been tracking Joe closely over the past few years and are delighted he's decided to start the next chapter of his career with our football club. I hope he enjoys a successful stay throughout his time at the Brick Community Stadium. Thank you to FC Nürnberg for helping facilitate the move.”

Hungobo joined Nurnberg in the summer of 2023 for a fee understood to be worth several hundred thousand euros.

Latics are understood to have committed a six-figure fee to bring him back to the UK.

It's been the perfect start to the window for Latics chief Shaun Maloney, who has already signed young Arsenal defender Josh Robinson on the same length of deal, as he looks to reshape his squad for the second half of the season.

"We are very happy to have signed Joe on a permanent deal,” said the Latics boss. “Joe can play on either side of our front line which is a big asset for us. He excels in one-on-one situations and will bring speed and creativity to our attacking play. He has gained good experience in England, Scotland, and Germany during his career so far. I’m looking forward to Joseph integrating into our team and showing his work ethic and talent.”