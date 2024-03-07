Secret behind Wigan Athletic man's goal glut - 'The manager's been getting on to me'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And the 21-year-old has credited boss Shaun Maloney with his rich vein of form since the turn of the year, having always been more of a creator in the Academy ranks

"It's definitely something I've added to my game as I've got older, getting into the box more and more," he said. "When I was coming through the youth ranks, a lot of my goals would usually come from outside the box.

"In the past, I'd maybe watched players and think it was luck that they always seemed to get tap-ins from free areas.

Thelo Aasgaard puts Latics ahead at Peterborough earlier this year

"But I watched Keano (Will Keane) while he was here, and I did take some inspiration from him...he always seemed to find himself in good positions.

"The goal at Fleetwood last week, I was part of the build-up, but I also managed to bust a gut to get into the box and finish the header, which was very pleasing.

"Every goal counts the same for me - whether it's a long-range effort, or a tap-in from close range.

"The manager's been getting on to me about my heading, to be fair, and I have been practicing that a lot in training."

Indeed, one-third of Aasgaard's career tally of 18 goals have come in the space of just six weeks.

"Nothing's better than when you're scoring goals, and I obviously need to give a lot of credit to the lads for helping me with that, and putting me in those positions," he said. "I've managed to develop some good relationships with the wide players and also those through the middle, and hopefully I can keep that going in the last 10 games.

"It comes from a lot of things...including tactical awareness from the manager, he tells me how to pick up different positions, and also comes from staying fit and playing regular games.

"I look back at last season, I didn't ever get a regular run of games, and it was tough for me to be part of the build-up play, and also be in the box at the end.

"I'm starting to find myself in those good pockets in the box, and fortunately I've managed to put a few away."

Despite Aasgaard putting Latics 2-1 up at Fleetwood last weekend, it was a disappointing trip to the Fylde coast, with the Cod Army running out 4-2 winners.

Meaning Latics are looking to bounce back – and eliminate any lingering fears of relegation – when Leyton Orient visit the DW this weekend.

"We've had a really solid week of training, and we're all up for it, and ready to go again,” added Aasgaard. "We've had to bounce back from setbacks a few times this season, and what the fans want to see - and obviously the players too - is a bit more consistency.

"We know we've got a good record and, as a group, we like playing at home, the fans have been right behind us all the way.