Secret behind Wigan Athletic star’s career-best run

The 29-year-old's 18th goal of the season gave Latics a narrow victory over Wimbledon at the weekend, which ramped up the pressure on leaders Rotherham, who lost at home to MK Dons.

It continues Keane's remarkable record since joining Latics at the beginning of last term, as a free agent with his career at a crossroads.

His 11 goals and 34 appearances - which were a big factor in Latics retaining their third tier status against all the odds - were both personal bests.

He's already bettered both marks this term, with a quarter of the campaign to go.

In fact, 71 of Keane's 191 career appearances have come during his 18 months with Latics.

And he's lifted the lift on the secret behind his upturn in fortunes.

"I've not changed anything with regards to my diet, that's always stayed the same," he said.

"What I have changed is more the psychological side, doing stuff down that route that I'd never done before.

"I work with my own mentor, concentrating on positive intentions, and that puts me in a really good frame of mind.

"That belief and mentality - that I'm going to succeed and the team's going to succeed - is standing me in good stead."

Having seen much of his career dogged by injury, Keane is just happy to be out there on the field on a regular basis.

"I'm pleased with the goals I've got, but probably more so just being able to play every week and enjoy my football," he said.

"I always knew that if I could put together a run of games, I'd hopefully be able to find some of my old form.

"Towards the end of last season I felt really good and comfortable, and I've managed to keep that going this year.

"But you're never happy with what you've done, and I need to keep going, both playing well and pushing towards that 20-goal mark and beyond.

"I feel like I fit into this team well, the lads know what I can bring, and the manager knows how to get the best out of me.