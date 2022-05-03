Seven-figure investment boost for Wigan Athletic

Venue partner Sodexo is making the commitment which is geared towards improving the customer experience both on matchdays and non-matchdays.

And chief executive Mal Brannigan says it’s one of several projects being worked on to ensure Latics’ success on the field is mirrored off it.

Wigan Athletic's DW Stadium

"We are working on and looking to do deals all the time," he said.

"Reflecting on the first year in charge, the first goal was to bring stability into the football club.

"Now I believe we're on that path, it starts to become how you can grow out of that, away from the football operation.

"How do we bring in additional staff to ensure that happens?

"We're trying to improve the fan experience, to make sure it's a good day out when people come to the stadium.

"How do we become more commercially stronger? We have a new head of commercial coming in to help with that.

"As we continue to come out of Covid, in a very phased way, I think you'll also see the football club growing as well."

The post-Covid landscape has been an additional challenge for the owners, but Brannigan is confident the long-term business plan remains viable.

"Football clubs cost you money," he said. "What we have is a very strong ownership group that wants to continue to invest in the football club, to ensure it

continues to grow.

"Do we see the green shoots of recovery post-Covid? Yes we do.

"Are we happy with the rate they're growing at? Sometimes you'd like them to be growing a little bit faster than what they are.

"But that's a reflection of everybody's ambition for this football club.

"I believe we're going in the right direction, and we're trying to do it sensibly and properly."

Tuesday's stadium investment news was announced by the DW twitter account.

"We’re excited to announce that the DW Stadium is getting a refurb!" a post read. "Our exclusive venue partner Sodexo is investing over £1million to upgrade

our suites to provide the best matchday and non-matchday hospitality experiences."

The official Latics account added: "Working with our exclusive venue partner @sodexo_live, we are delighted to confirm a £1million investment project has