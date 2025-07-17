Josh WIndass is now a free agent after leaving Sheffield Wednesday by 'mutual consent'

Former Wigan Athletic striker Josh Windass is one of two players to leave Sheffield Wednesday 'by mutual consent' following the club's repeated failures to pay the wages on time.

In remarkably similar fashion to two summers ago, when Jack Whatmough and Jamie McGrath followed Will Keane out of the door at Wigan, Windass and Michael Smith have now become free agents.

A club statement said the decision was 'by mutual consent', but the loss of two key players on the eve of the new EFL Season is another in a series of hammer blows for the South Yorkshire club and its supporters.

Windass was quick to issue a statement saying he would be a Wednesday 'fan for life' regardless of the circumstances surrounding his departure.

Posting on social media, Windass said: “Wow. Five and a half seasons at this incredible football club, I can't explain just how much I have enjoyed playing for this club, representing the badge and the people of Sheffield.

"To the staff that have worked with me behind the scenes, to the players, and to the supporters - I can not thank you enough for the love and support you have given me during the time I have been here.

“I can categorically tell you without any hesitation that I have given 100 per cent in every single day in training and at every game.

"My goal is to always give supporters moments to remember when they go home from a game, and hopefully that is what I have done and I hope you remember me that way.

"I will never ever forget Sheffield Wednesday and for sure I'll be a fan for life. Thank you again and hopefully I'll see you again soon.”

Ironically, Windass moved to Wednesday shortly after Latics had been placed into administration by former owners IEC in the summer of 2020.

The Owls paid a knockdown fee of around £800,000 - after Latics had paid more than three tmes that to bring him down from Rangers two years earlier.

A Wednesday statement read: "The Owls can confirm that the current contracts of Michael Smith and Josh Windass have been terminated by mutual consent. Both players leave Hillsborough with immediate effect.

"Smith made 127 appearances for the Owls, scoring 33 goals, since signing in June 2022. Windass posted 182 appearances, scoring 53 goals, having joined Wednesday – initially on loan – in January 2020.

"Sheffield Wednesday thank Michael and Josh for their services and wish them well for the future."