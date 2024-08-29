Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shaun Maloney has bolstered his forward ranks with the season-long loan signing of striker Dale Taylor from Premier League side Nottingham Forest - and admits he’s a ‘big fan’ of the Northern Ireland international.

The 20-year-old spent his formative years in his native Northern Ireland with Greenisland and Linfield, before joining the academy of Nottingham Forest in July 2020.

He made his professional debut in a Carabao Cup victory at Grimsby Town in August 2022, and later made his first senior move to Burton Albion the following January, where he was a team-mate of current Latics star Jonny Smith.

The young striker marked his EFL debut with a goal against Oxford United, scoring five times in 20 appearances during his temporary stay at the Pirelli Stadium.

Capped eight times by Northern Ireland, Taylor also netted nine goals in 52 appearances for Wycombe Wanderers last campaign, including against Peterborough United in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy Final at Wembley, with his positive stint catching the attention of Latics boss Maloney.

“I’m a big fan of Dale,” Wigan’s first-team manager said.

“He played out-wide, that sort of number 10 position for Wycombe last season, but I really like him in the striker position.

“Watching Wycombe and analysing them, Dale was a good player.

“He can do a few positions. I like the attributes that he has as a nine. He trained earlier this week and showed a really good mentality.

“He’s not afraid to compete and I’m really excited to work with him.”

He becomes the club’s sixth loan signing for the 2024/25 League One campaign, with only five allowed in any given matchday squad.

And Maloney admits the club will be looking at the potential of making at least one of those signings permanent in the near-future - with Silko Thomas, Michael Olakigbe, Joe Hugill, Luke Chambers and Calvin Ramsay having also joined on respective loan deals.

He continued: “With six loans, it’s quite difficult to manage. With Michael’s injury, it’s a little bit less so for the next three or four weeks. I’m really looking forward to getting him back.

“I think then we’ll probably have to do some work on those six loans and definitely try to make one of those permanent.

“The more options we have for the squad, the better.”