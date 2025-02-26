Shaun Maloney acknowledges his debt to the Wigan Athletic fanbase

Shaun Maloney appreciated the support of the home fans in midweek

Shaun Maloney admitted to feeling 'relief and pride' after delivering a long-awaited home win for Wigan Athletic's 'amazing' supporters.

Goals from Dale Taylor and Owen Dale saw Latics beat high-flying Huddersfield Town 2-1 on Tuesday night.

It was only a second home victory since the end of November for Maloney and Latics, who have let several points slip through their fingers this season.

And the manager's demeanour on the field at the end of the game underlined what a massive result it was.

"There's two groups of people this was for," he said. "Obviously the players were fantastic with what they did, but I'm really happy for the fans.

"The reception I got at the end was amazing, and I'm just so happy we managed to get the home win for them. I had so much relief, and pride in the players, and I'm genuinely happy I could give them three points.

"I don't know how many times I've sat here and said there have been parts that have been good, but we haven't scored. And we needed them in fairness...I needed them and the players needed them...they were singing throughout and showing their support.

"That last 20 minutes was tough, but between the players and the fans they got us over the line for sure."

Maloney had previously spoken about wanting to bring some of the joy that the away fans have experienced on their travels to the Brick Community Stadium.

"We've had some really good away performances...our away form has actually been pretty good," he said. "But it's for these guys...these guys who stump up for their season tickets...who turn up every home game even when the weather's not amazing.

"When we don't win...when we create but we can't score...and they continually turn up and support us...I am very appreciative, and I am so proud we managed to give them a home win."

On the back of Saturday's impressive point on the road at second-placed Wycombe, Maloney is hopeful Latics have turned a corner after a frustrating period.

"If you look at our team from the start of the season, it's probably changed by around 50-60 per cent," he added. "We've not changed much tactically, it's just generally getting in players who are not in the development stage of their careers, ones who can perform now.

"A bit of stability would be nice...we've had so many player changes this year, staff changes...but tactically it's been very similar. We've got a good squad now, and we've shown when we get everyone fit, we can beat anyone.

"At this present time, I still feel like anyone can beat us, so that stability is definitely needed within the club to really push this group of players - really push them - to show us what they've got. We need that stability, but we also need to match it with a bit of drive and ambition to try and go for it."

Latics host Reading at the weekend looking to increase the seven-point buffer they hold over the relegation zone.