Shaun Maloney cites importance of resetting 'DNA, culture, soul' of Wigan Athletic

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

But after another example of taking two steps back after one step forward, he admits he 'does not like waiting' for the blocks to fall into place.

Latics followed up a fantastic victory at high-flying Peterborough with back-to-back defeats against Exeter and Oxford which have kept them on the periphery of the relegation dogfight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On both occasions, Latics were their own worst enemies, more than deserving something from each game, but ultimately falling short.

Something Maloney feels is a product of the huge off-field instability the club is continuing to work through.

"We've got a club that's come through so much in the last six or seven months," he said. "And a big thing is about the culture...and what you saw at Oxford is a real sign of where we are as a club.

"I talk about the DNA of the club, and I talk about a certain way of playing that you can see. But I still love everything about fighting, about scrapping for a victory...there's a deep satisfaction I get when I see a team that's prepared to do everything it takes to win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At the moment, we're not there, and as a club we're not there. We've got a brilliant owner, we've got a really good chairman, who's working extremely hard.

"And I will work extremely hard to ensure we have a team that looks and feels very different to opponents next year.

"The players understand where we are, but some of them are learning on the job.

"I love working with the young players, but I also adore working with the senior players...and it was the same when I was working with Belgium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In fairness to the players here, the club's been through so much in the last few years, I think the DNA, the culture, the soul of the club I knew is definitely not there any more.

"And it's my job - and I find it's a constant battle every day - to build that culture back up, and create that environment we want to have again.

"When I look at the owner and the chairman, I think...actually I'm pretty sure, when I look at the owner and the chairman, I know it's going to happen, it just might take a bit of time...but I just don't like waiting."

Most of the six goals conceded in the last two defeats were as a result of deflections, which Maloney believes is symptomatic of the wider issues facing his side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Look, we work hard in how we try to block shots," he said. "Some of it's a little bit unfortunate, some of it's down to the technique with which we do it.

"But that can happen, we get deflections too...it's maybe a little bit unlucky, but they're in our box...and we should make sure they're not there.

"Anyone can see that we can play, but I want to see another side to us.