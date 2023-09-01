News you can trust since 1853
Shaun Maloney outlines dream deadline day for Wigan Athletic

Shaun Maloney admits his phone will remain switched on until the last minute of the transfer window as he bids to fine-tune his Wigan Athletic squad for the first half of the campaign.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 1st Sep 2023, 08:47 BST- 2 min read

While the Latics boss prepares the side to make the short trip to the Fylde coast to face Blackpool on Saturday, he is hoping Sporting Director Gregor Rioch manages to round off a successful summer with one more signing.

It's by no means a desperate manhunt, with Maloney more than happy with what he has if the cards do not fall Latics' way.

Shaun Maloney is hoping for one in and none out on deadline day at Wigan AthleticShaun Maloney is hoping for one in and none out on deadline day at Wigan Athletic
But he'll be keeping his fingers crossed Rioch is able to beat the deadline to add 'certain attributes, in one area' he feels the squad would benefit from.

"Hopefully, I hope we can maybe see one more player coming in, to help the squad," said Maloney.

"I really like the squad we've got, but one more - with certain attributes, in one area - would be great.

"But if it doesn't happen, I'm also okay with that, it would just be nice to have that extra help.

"And I don't expect anyone to be leaving this late.

"Hopefully it will be a busy day for the admin team, in terms of bringing that one player in.

"For me, all my focus will be on the Blackpool game.

"Gregor and the others know the kind of profile I'm looking for, and the type of players I'm looking at for that kind of position.

"They know the players I like, and I'll leave that to Gregor and Ben (Goodburn, chairman) to try and get that done.

"If they can, great. If not, we crack on."

Latics have so far brought in nine players during the window - Liam Morrison, Jonny Smith, Callum McManaman, Matt Smith, Sean Clare, Liam Shaw, James Balagizi, Kell Watts and Steven Sessegnon.

However, they have lost almost enough players to fill two full sides, including senior players such as skipper Tendayi Darikwa, vice-captain Max Power, club captain Jamie Jones, and two players who were earmarked for the captaincy this term - Jack Whatmough and James McClean.

