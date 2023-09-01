While the Latics boss prepares the side to make the short trip to the Fylde coast to face Blackpool on Saturday, he is hoping Sporting Director Gregor Rioch manages to round off a successful summer with one more signing.

It's by no means a desperate manhunt, with Maloney more than happy with what he has if the cards do not fall Latics' way.

But he'll be keeping his fingers crossed Rioch is able to beat the deadline to add 'certain attributes, in one area' he feels the squad would benefit from.

"Hopefully, I hope we can maybe see one more player coming in, to help the squad," said Maloney.

"I really like the squad we've got, but one more - with certain attributes, in one area - would be great.

"But if it doesn't happen, I'm also okay with that, it would just be nice to have that extra help.

"And I don't expect anyone to be leaving this late.

"Hopefully it will be a busy day for the admin team, in terms of bringing that one player in.

"For me, all my focus will be on the Blackpool game.

"Gregor and the others know the kind of profile I'm looking for, and the type of players I'm looking at for that kind of position.

"They know the players I like, and I'll leave that to Gregor and Ben (Goodburn, chairman) to try and get that done.

"If they can, great. If not, we crack on."

Latics have so far brought in nine players during the window - Liam Morrison, Jonny Smith, Callum McManaman, Matt Smith, Sean Clare, Liam Shaw, James Balagizi, Kell Watts and Steven Sessegnon.

