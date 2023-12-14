Shaun Maloney provides injury update on Wigan Athletic walking wounded

Matt Smith is hoping to be given the green light to step up his recovery from long-term injury and bolster the Wigan Athletic midfield.

The summer signing from Arsenal enjoyed a flying start to his Latics career before a hernia problem began to limit his effectiveness.

His last appearance was in the 4-1 defeat at Bristol Rovers on September 23, with surgery booked in shortly after.

Unfortunately, Smith suffered a setback in November, which knocked his comeback date back by a couple of months.

But as long as things continue going according to plan, he could have some good news in the coming days.

"He's got his four-week review at the end of this week," revealed boss Shaun Maloney. "And then from there, best case, he'll still be at least another four weeks away.

"He is a miss for us, because he is very different to the other three (midfielders). He's so good at receiving the ball and playing it forward, and we can't wait to have him back."

The Latics boss admits the situation has had a psychological effect on the 23-year-old.

"I think when he had the hernia surgery, he was having the rehab, and you were seeing a sort of light at the end of the tunnel, and getting back to training," added Maloney.

"But when you have a setback, then it is very tough mentally.

"He had a period of time with his family, he went to see his father and his sister for a period of time, we gave him four or five days to spend with them.

"Now he's back and he's cracking on, aiming for that four-week review. Hopefully we'll get some good news from that, and he'll be back before we know it."

Maloney also provided an update on on-loan Fulham forward Martial Godo, who appears to have avoided serious injury after being on the receiving end of a worrying looking 'hip-drop' tackle in the recent FA Cup victory at York City.

"We're looking at four-to-six weeks with Martial, if everything goes to plan," reported Maloney.