Premier League loan trio Joe Hugill, Michael Olakigbe and Calvin Ramsay all played for the Latics Under-21s side on Tuesday while the first team travelled to Huddersfield

Shaun Maloney says the three Premier League loanees who played for Wigan Athletic's Under-21 side on Tuesday afternoon all remain part of his plans - and 'will play' for the first team this month.

Calvin Ramsay (Liverpool), Michael Olakigbe (Brentford) and Joe Hugill (Manchester United) all started against Stockport County at Christopher Park, with Latics running out 8-1 winners.

While defender Ramsay had little to do, Hugill helped himself to a hat-trick while Olakigbe also bagged as well as claiming two assists.

The game was watched by Maloney before he travelled over to Huddersfield for the first-team fixture, and he was pleased with what he saw from three players still firmly on his radar

"The mentality was very good from the three," he said. "If they're not going to be in the first-team squad, then I need to make sure they're prepared for Leyton Orient (on Saturday), and beyond that Chesterfield (In the Vertu Trophy next Tuesday).

"The games are coming thick and fast, and I was very pleased with what I saw from those three in particular. It was a really difficult game to play in, the conditions at the training ground were very poor, and they were really good.

"I'm happy with that, because there's nothing I can replicate in training in terms of preparation. I need them to play games, because the reality is they will all play at some point over the next couple of weeks.

"They need to be match ready and only playing in games will ensure they are."

The senior side are in the midst of a run of 12 games in the space of just 42 days which will fully test the strength and depth of the squad.

"This period's really hectic, right up to the first weekend of January," acknowledged Maloney, who made another five changes to his starting side in midweek. "I actually thought our players were really good considering five of them had played the 90 plus extra-time at the weekend (at Cambridge).

"We just need to find that consistency, and I spoke a bit about the game to the players about belief. They've been brilliant for the last few games, and it's back to work ahead of a big game at the weekend. They're a team that works very hard for each other, but I want even more.

"After the game they were obviously disappointed, but they understood as a group why we didn't win the game. We just didn't do enough in that final third and it cost us."

Maloney also explained the thought process behind leaving out Steven Sessegnon at Huddersfield, with new signing Paul Dummett returning to the bench.

"With Sess not available, or at least impossible for him to play, it was great to have Paul back," added the Scot. "I really liked Luke Robinson defensively...towards the end I thought we might be able to get more crosses in, which is why I brought Paul on.

"It's good to have him back and he'll be challenging for the weekend and beyond. With Sess it's all about experience...he's played three games in a week and we thought it best to give him a rest.

"He'll come back into the squad on Saturday because he's such a big player for us."