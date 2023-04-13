Shaun Maloney says Wigan Athletic must be ready to fight as they prepare to face relegation rivals Blackpool

His side currently sit bottom of the Championship table, and are eight points from safety.

Maloney states Wigan need to get the fundamentals right when they face fellow relegation strugglers Blackpool at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 3pm).

“It’s a huge game,” he said.

Shaun Maloney

“Every fixture has felt like that, but as we get closer to the end of the season that is magnified.

“We need to be looking to win four of our last five games if we want to stay up- we know what we need to do to give us the opportunity-and that starts this weekend.

“There’s going to be tension from both teams because it’s such a massive game, but we have to run more and fight harder than the opposition.

“In the moments when it really counts we have to be clinical.

“Defending in our own box has to be at the best level, and we have to take the chances we are creating.

“Blackpool are also fighting for their lives and we have to match that.

“In this league every game brings different challenges, whether that is tactical or physical, and I don’t see this one being any different to that.

“We have to outfight them and come out on top of every challenge- the fundamentals have to be the foundation for us.

“You can’t control the outside noise, and know that the players will hear some things.

“I need to show them when we are at our best without the ball, with it we can cause any team in this league problems- we just have to be more clinical in both boxes.

“If we take those chances then the external noise becomes irrelevant.

“I show the players what we are doing right and what we are doing wrong, but I need them to believe when we’re at our best we can compete against any team.

“I have to keep pushing them to reach levels which they’ve reached but haven’t sustained, and I need to give them belief that they do have the talent to take the big moments.”

Maloney also provided a squad update ahead of this week’s game, with one player potentially set to return.

“Joe Bennett is back training with the squad after missing out through illness,” he stated.

“Charlie Wyke is still unavailable unfortunately.

“Jordan Cousins came through a reserve game, which I’m really happy with, but hasn’t trained today because he’s ill as well

“We’re still waiting on Anthony Scully coming back- that might be a week or two more.

