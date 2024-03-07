Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Saturday's visit of Leyton Orient is followed by a midweek trip to Wycombe, before Latics host north-west rivals Blackpool next weekend.

With Latics currently 10 points clear of the drop zone with 10 matches to play, three positive results could pretty much secure the seasonal priority with a month to spare.

Which Maloney admits is in the centre of his thoughts.

Shaun Maloney wants Latics to have secured their League One status by next weekend

"I've spoken all season about keeping us in this division, and I think that has to remain our priority," he said. "I think we still have work to do, we still have to have that deep desire to get to that points total that would see us safe.

"That would then allow us to focus on growing certain other areas of the club.

"We've three massive games coming up this week, and we know three good results would secure our safety in this league. But only if we perform, and our mentality is right."

Maloney has reported no fresh injury or illness worries, with Steven Sessegnon in line to return from a thigh problem later this month.

Saturday's game against Leyton Orient has been dedicated to International Women’s Day, with representatives from #HerGameToo being invited.

To tie in, Latics have also confirmed they will be running an official women's team next season for the first time - something Maloney is very much on board with.

"It's massively important," he added. "We obviously have to respect the good work that's been done before, but to have an official women's team is amazing news for the club.

"It's something Mr Danson spoke about the first time I met him, when we were trying to present to him around buying the club last summer.

"He spoke then about a women's team, and for it now to come to fruition...it's obviously taken a lot of hard work, and there's a lot of hard work still to be done.