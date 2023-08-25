Shaun Maloney states Wigan Athletic's main priority remains the same following bright start to the season

After beginning the campaign on minus eight points, his side have quickly made moves up the table, with three wins and one draw in their opening four games.

Latics head into this weekend’s game against Barnsley on the back of a 4-0 derby victory away to Bolton Wanderers.

"It was a fantastic result,” Maloney said.

Shaun Maloney

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The players and the supporters will probably enjoy it longer than me; by Sunday I was looking at things we could get better at.

"There’s still areas we can improve on.

"When you have results like these, I really enjoy the moment, but pretty quickly you move on.

"The targets stay the same. We have to get the points target that keeps us in this division, and if we manage to get that, then you can see where the season takes us.

"For me the priority still has to be staying in the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You know what football is like, you need to stay pretty humble because we still need to make big improvements in certain areas.

"The great thing about the start of the season is, you can see the way we’re trying to play, but as soon as that level drops then teams can hurt you.”

Maloney says he’s a fan of the new branding outside the DW Stadium- which features photos of both Latics and Wigan Warriors.

"I really like it- there’s some famous moments there,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The next step is to have something like that in the stadium.

"We’ve both had incredible moments, so it just makes sense to celebrate that together with pictures side by side.

“I speak to Matt (Peet), Kris (Radlinski) and Doctor Brookes on a regular basis.

"We are one town and we have to support each other, so now we have the same owner, I hope that will happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I enjoyed the game I went to a few weeks ago (against Hull KR), Shaun Wane was a brilliant host- he put up with a lot of questions.

“Matt gave me full access, and we will do the same for them when their schedule fits.