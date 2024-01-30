Shaun Maloney voices concern over 'repeated' treatment of Wigan Athletic star

Jordan Jones has come in from the cold to become one of Latics' key men this season

The 29-year-old Northern Ireland international has been in sparkling form since coming in from the cold earlier this season.

After spending 18 months of his first two years with Latics out on loan, Jones was given a fresh start by Maloney, and has responded by nailing down a regular spot down the left-hand side.

But his impressive displays have also meant he's come under increased scrutiny by opponents, most recently against Stevenage at the weekend, when he seemed to spend most of his time picking himself up off the turf.

And it's something that hasn't gone unnoticed within the club's management.

"I'd say that's been the case for the last few weeks really," said Maloney. "It started against Reading (just before Christmas), and I've definitely noticed a shift in the behaviour of opponents towards Jordan.

"He's being repeatedly fouled, because he's very good in one-v-ones. It's something he's going to have to get used to, because he's been brilliant for us this season.

"He needs to stay patient and just hope the referee helps him out a little bit. But that's okay, that's football, your flair players are going to get fouled at times.

"When you're going one-v-one, and your opponent can't stop you with technique, they're going to foul you. But that's what wingers get...wingers and attacking players are always going to get that.

"He's doing fine though...and I actually think that left-hand side can get even better.

"Jordan, and Thelo (Aasgaard), and Luke (Chambers) haven't done a lot of training together, and there's plenty more to come from them."

Jones, who is out of contract at the end of the season, last week revealed his desire to stay on as part of the rebuild at the DW Stadium.

Maloney, too, would like that to happen, although it's not quite as easy as that for now.

"Those sorts of discussions will obviously have to happen," the Latics boss added.