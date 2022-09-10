Sheffield United, Sunderland, Burnley and Preston stars feature in Championship Team of the Season so far
We’re only a fifth of the way into the campaign — but the Championship table is already starting to take shape.
By Dan Black
Saturday, 10th September 2022, 11:29 am
And the stars of the division have started to find their feet, whether they’re shot-stopping superstars, defensive diamonds, midfield maestros, wing wizards or goal-scoring sensations.
We’ve taken a look at the WhoScored ratings to see which players, according to their statisticians, are standing out from the rest after eight games played.
Have a scroll through our gallery to see if you agree with their selected XI.
