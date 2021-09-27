Sheffield Wednesday boss on challenge of facing Wigan Athletic
Darren Moore knows his Sheffield Wednesday side are in for a 'tough' night against Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium on Tuesday.
After four games without a win - the most recent seeing them pegged back late on at Ipswich - Wednesday are trying to avoid being Wigan's sixth successive league victim.
"It will be another tough one, but we will lick our wounds from Ipswich and move on," said Moore.
"It will be a different game. It is about the players recovering and going again.
"They have had a great start and made good headway in the division.
"They are on a good run but we will prepare as best as we possibly can for the game.
"We will make sure we go there in the right frame of mind and are physically ready for the game."
