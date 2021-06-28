Signings will continue until season 'and beyond' - Wigan Athletic chief

Leam Richardson

Among the players reporting for duty was goalkeeper Ben Amos, whose arrival means the squad can now have a seven-a-side game in training.

And CEO Mal Brannigan says while Leam Richardson puts his players through their paces on the field, the recruitment drive will continue to add more quality and quantity.

“You’ll see some additions coming in probably up until the start of the season,” he told Wigan Today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“And beyond that, we’ll keep our eyes and ears open until the transfer window closes.”

In addition to Amos, Latics have also signed free agents Jack Whatmough, Tom Naylor (both Portsmouth), Gwion Edwards (Ipswich), Jordan Cousins (Stoke) and Max Power (Sunderland).

In addition they have retained the services of skipper Jamie Jones and talisman Will Keane.

While many players and, more importantly agents, have been away at the Euros over the last few weeks, Brannigan says this is not causing an issue on the signing front.

“We’ve been having conversations with certain players for weeks now, and the agents are still working even though the Euros are on,” he said.

“They have jobs to do and players to move, so I don’t see it as having been massively impactful on what we’re trying to do.” It’s certainly been a busy introduction to life at Wigan for

Brannigan since Phoenix 2021 Limited took over at the end of March – with the blankest canvas imagineable. “It’s been far more enjoyable than busy so far,” Brannigan acknowledged.

“The energy you’re getting off everybody else around you helps enormously.

There has been an awful lot of work to get done.