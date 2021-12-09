Skipper hails 'different' side of Wigan Athletic

Tendayi Darikwa

Latics weren't at their best for long periods against the struggling Shrews at the DW.

But they stuck at it, and were rewarded when Thelo Aasgaard popped up in stoppage-time with a 25-yard winner to seal a 2-1 victory.

“I didn’t think it was our best performance and I think we’ve played much better this season," said the Latics skipper, who opened the scoring inside two minutes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"But the most important thing was getting the win and the three points.

“Obviously the teams around us (in the table) put a bit of pressure on us on Tuesday night, so it was important we responded with a good result.

“I think sometimes you have to find a different way to win and you can’t always be at your best.

"We’d love to be playing good football all the time but teams will always make it tough for us.

“There is no reason for teams to roll over and give us three points so fair play to Shrewsbury.

"They made it difficult but the main thing was getting the result.”

Darikwa also praised 19-year-old Aasgaard, who has had to overcome a couple of injury problems this term before coming into the fore.

“He was great when he came on," added Darikwa.

"He’s been a little bit unlucky not to be playing as much as I’m sure he’d like but he’s a great kid and a very talented footballer.

"I’m sure he’s going to have a really good future and hopefully he can continue to score more goals for us.

“I think with the squad we’ve got, we’ve got a lot of quality and a lot of experience and I think the run we’ve been on shows we’re together.

“We’ve scored a few late goals in that run as well so it’s important to keep going until the end and with the last few games, we’ve got our rewards for doing that."