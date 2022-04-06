Smiles easier for Wigan Athletic star

The summer signing from Ipswich has found it smiles easier to settle in than he imagined - because of the feel-good spirit in and around the club.

“It’s absolutely massive to play with a smile on your face, it brings out the best in everyone," he said.

Gwion Edwards

“Every single person in the club enjoys coming in every day and, if you look around the dressing room, everyone is always laughing and joking.

"It’s important and it’s been good to us as a team that we’ve always trained with a smile on our faces, and if someone is feeling a little down, we pick them up.

“Everyone is enjoying their football from training through the week to playing on a Saturday, and it’s been a massive part of getting results this season.”

Edwards says the spirit in the camp was further improved by the recent warm weather training camp in Dubai.

“It was a nice break and a great experience to get away with the lads for some warm weather training," he said.

“We got together as a squad for some team bonding, and the trip enabled us to get to know each other more than we already do.

“It’s massive for us to have a great team spirit, and our togetherness has got us to where we are today.

"I think if we can keep building on that, and keep coming together, we can make a huge step towards being where we want to be at the end of the season.

“We’ve stuck together throughout the whole season and it’s put us in a strong position.