Solihull boss fancies his chances in replay against Wigan Athletic

Jason Kerr heads the ball away against Solihull

A game of few chances ended 0-0 at the DW Stadium on Saturday, meaning both clubs will do it all over again on Tuesday week in the West Midlands.

And Ardley could not hide his pride at his National League side doing what no League One club has been able to do this season - stop Latics from scoring.

"I'm very proud of the boys," he said. "It's always a challenge - and I've been here many times - when you come up against a very good side away from home.

"Man-for-man, they're levels above, they should be better...and you have to come up with a plan to give your boys a chance.

"You can't just match up system for system, because they've got better players than you have.

"We set up well, we need everyone to perform well, and I thought all the boys were outstanding.

"We've given ourselves more of a chance of getting through to the next round, because it's much harder coming here than playing them at home.

"We fancy ourselves at home, but we've also still got to perform with the same sort of vigour otherwise they will roll us over."

Star of the show was Solihull goalkeeper Ryan Boot, who twice made superb saves to deny Gwion Edwards from distance.

"Most of the saves he's had to make were long-range shots," contended Ardley.

"And I know you've still got to save them, but they were reduced to hitting shots from outside the box.

"You have to accept that you're not going to stop that, and we stopped them getting close to our goal.

"Probably the best chance they had was from a set-piece, and Charlie Wyke's header, but other than that they never opened us up."

Latics hit the woodwork after Max Power's corner flicked off a couple of heads on its way to the far post.

But the visitors too struck the woodwork after Jamie Jones got a hand to Callum Howe's header.

"As soon as it's left Call's head, I've thought 'goal'," Ardley added.

He's got up to it well, he's got a good connection, and it's a fantastic save.