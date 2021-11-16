Solihull Moors boss blames referee for loss to Wigan Athletic

Matchwinner Callum Lang in action at Solihull

Ironically, Moors were the beneficiaries of a very fortuitous penalty award three minutes after the restart, which led to Adam Rooney opening the scoring from the spot.

TV replays showed any offence had been committed by a Solihull hand, but Wigan's protests were given short shrift.

Wigan stuck at it and levelled with 25 minutes to go when Gwion Edwards' shot was flicked home by Jason Kerr.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Callum Lang popped up with the winner in the 105th minute, getting the final touch to Max Power's inviting free-kick.

Ardley, though, felt the set-piece should not have been given.

"I'm proud of the boys, I thought we were excellent, the game-plan was spot on," he said.

"I'm disappointed with their first goal, which was really scrappy, we headed it against each other and it took a deflection, etc. etc.

"And I'm also disappointed with the second goal.

"I teach my players to defend one-against-one, to get their bodies in the way, and not let their opponent get past them.

"My player's done exactly that, he gets fouled, and the referee gives the free-kick to them, from which they score.

"For me, that's disappointing, because that's ruined what was a wonderful performance.

"It was everything you want from a cup tie, but ultimately I'm disappointed because I feel the referee has influenced the result."

When asked about his own side's huge break in being awarded a penalty, Ardley replied: "I've spoken to my lads, and they did say their lad had got a hand to it.

"I've spoken to our analyst, and she said there was definitely a handball, but couldn't see whose it was."