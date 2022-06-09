'Spirit around the Wigan Athletic Academy unlike any other'

Thelo Aasgaard

The Norwegian Prince has become one of the poster boys of the junior set-up, having made the step up to senior star.

Having helped Latics pull off the greatest of Great Escapes in avoiding relegation in 2020/21, Aasgaard then played his part in the League One title triumph.

Alongside fellow graduate Callum Lang, Aasgaard is the production line - masterminded by Gregor Rioch - holds a central role in the future of the club.

"The Academy, I think, is unlike any other in terms of the spirit around the place," Aasgaard acknowledged.

"And the way lads have come through and contributed - last year as well as this year - shows the great work going on.

"It's all about being able to make a contribution, and now there's a few who are part of the furniture."

The Academy was credited with keeping Latics afloat two summers ago, with the sales of Joe Gelhardt, Jensen Weir and Alfie Devine enabling wages to be paid immediately after the club was placed into administration.

With the likes of Luke Robinson, Adam Long, James Carragher, Scott Smith and Chris Sze knocking on the first-team door, the next generation is coming through.

And they'll be taking heart from the progress of Aasgaard, who is still coming to terms with an 'absolute fairytale' of a period in his career.

"It was tough at times last year, but to kick on and win the league was an absolute fairytale," he added.

"Things like the Wykey situation just showed how strong we are as a group.