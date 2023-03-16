Staff finally paid - but Wigan Athletic players wait for their overdue wages

The wages were due to be paid last Friday as part of the four-weekly cycle.

But the club confirmed in a statement shortly after midnight last Saturday morning there had been a 'delay in meeting wage obligations' – for the FOURTH time in the last nine months.

Latics chairman Talal Al Hammad (right), with chief executive Mal Brannigan (centre) and chief operating officer Dr Tom Markham (left)

Chairman Talal Al Hammad took to social media last Saturday night to insist the owners remained 'financially committed to building a stronger and more stable future' for the club

CEO Mal Brannigan also gave an exclusive interview to Wigan Today, where he played down fears on social media that the club was heading for its second administration in three years.

Both pledged the wages issue would be resolved this week but, as of Thursday dinnertime, it’s understood that has only partly been rectified.

The EFL are monitoring developments closely, with a suspended three-point deduction seemingly imminent that was put in place prior to the third non-payment just before Christmas.

Latics currently lie six points – effectively nine – adrift of Championship safety with only nine games remaining.

They travel to Watford on Saturday before the last international break of the campaign.

During that time, boss Shaun Maloney has confirmed he will be flying over to Bahrain to meet the owners – and hopefully an explanation of the current situation.