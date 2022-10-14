Star's return has 'absolutely amazed' Wigan Athletic colleagues

The big striker is aiming for his third start in a row for the first time in a year when he returns to his old club Sunderland this weekend.

He's already back on the goal trail, after netting against Cardiff last weekend.

Charlie Wyke during Latics training

And after it was feared his career was over after suffering a cardiac arrest on the training ground last November, Kerr and his colleagues have watched in awe at his progress.

"For Chaz, it's just been incredible to see his return, I'm so happy for him," said the Scottish centre-back.

"Just to make it back onto the field is one thing, but to put in the performances he has, it's absolutely amazing.

"But it's come as no surprise to me or anyone that knows him, he works so hard.

