Stephen Humphrys determined to kickstart Wigan Athletic career

Stephen Humphrys, right, with James McClean

The ex-Rochdale man was Latics' matchwinner at Morecambe, nodding home Calum Lang's right-wing cross with 17 minutes remaining.

It's been something of a frustrating campaign for Humphrys, who was arguably Latics' most impressive performer in pre-season, but who has found match minutes hard to come by this term.

He accepts he's struggled to find a rhythm at Wigan - but insists there's plenty more to come.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I came to this club and I wanted to give more than I have done," he said. "My performances haven’t warranted getting in the team and the other forwards have been flying, so there are no complaints from me.

“I have been disappointed with my contributions, so to get off the mark in the league and help towards our promotion push is a great feeling.

“You can’t describe it...when you hear the fans singing your name, it’s the best feeling ever and I cannot thank them enough.

“I thought in the first half, Morecambe were on top and brought great energy, and credit goes to them for their first-half performance.

"In the second half, we came out and dominated the game and deserved the win.

After Morecambe had taken a seventh-minute lead through Cole Stockton, the turning point was Will Keane's equaliser in first-half stoppage-time.

“It was absolutely massive, and I’m not surprised seeing Keano scoring that goal," Humphrys added.

"He’s always in the right places at the right time and he’s got the best touch in the league and one of the best finishes so he deserves it.”