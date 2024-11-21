Stephen Humphrys reflects on his Wigan Athletic tenure ahead of Barnsley reunion - 'I really felt like a Wiganer'

Stephen Humphrys says 'the most fun I've had in my career' was at Wigan

Stephen Humphrys admits he 'felt like a real Wiganer' during his time at Wigan Athletic - which was 'the most fun I've had in my career'.

In the second part of an exclusive interview with Wigan Today - ahead of Saturday's clash at his new club, Barnsley - Humphrys spoke very fondly of his 'eventful' three-year stay with Latics.

Given that covered a League One title win, a Championship relegation, a loan spell in Scotland, a near liquidation, and being his team's top scorer, there's plenty to fit in. But memories he says will remain with him for a long, long time.

"My time at Wigan was the most fun I've had in my career," he said. "Obviously I've only been at Barnsley for a few months but, in terms of being at a club for a sustained period of time, it's the most fun I've ever had.

"It's the most a group has taken to me, it's the most a fanbase has taken to me...I really felt part of the community. When we went to the hospitals and the schools at Christmas, I just felt part of the family...I really felt like a Wiganer.

"Obviously my accent's similar, I don't live too far away, and it's a working-class town...which is exactly the same as where I've come from. Even my dad, he's always been a rugby league fan, and it's just a place and a town that I felt an instant connection with.

"I absolutely loved my first season...the second season, I never wanted to go out on loan...and the last season I never wanted to leave. Not many people can say they have a league-winning medal, and I've got it framed with a few pictures and a shirt at my mum's house, in pride of place in the living room.

"But to be honest, even though we won the league in the first year, I enjoyed myself way more in the third year. I was a much more important player, the changing room was a lot younger, so it was more in and around my age...it was brilliant, every single day was brilliant."

Humphrys also spoke of the 'shambles' that resulted in the Latics staff - on and off the field - being paid late on several occasions during the 2022-23 campaign, which saw them docked points and ultimately relegated back to the third tier.

Despite being on loan at Hearts at the time, Humphrys said he felt the pain as much as anyone back in Wigan.

"It was a shambles to be honest...the result of people promising the world and not able to deliver on it," he said. "I'd actually gone through something similar at Southend, so I knew from the very first time it (non-payment of wages) happened, what was going on.

"You'd see the patterns, the things the owners would say as excuses...I told the lads 'we ain't getting paid, not a chance'. And I think that was another way in which Shaun Maloney showed what a top manager and a man he is.

"A lot of managers would have been insisting all the players were in for training, you're here to do a job...which again, doesn't look at the human side of the situation, where people are struggling. He just said 'look lads, if you want to come in, come in...if you don't, I respect your decision'...which, believe me, a lot of us appreciated. Thankfully, Wigan were saved, and the owners will always deserve all the respect in the world for that."

Humphrys enjoyed his time so much at Wigan he says he's not closed the door on the possibility of one day returning to the club.

"Football's such a short career, and you never know what's going to happen in the future," he added. "I'd love to one day return, I'd love to think the bridges haven't been burned, and you just never know. Maybe one day I'll be back at Wigan...we'll see."