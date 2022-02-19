Stephen Humphrys reveals Wigan Athletic end was bolstered!

Not only was he doing it for his manager and team-mates, he was also doing it for the 2,003 Latics fans in attendance - bolstered for the night by a handful of his closest mates!

“My best mates - five or six of them - were here," said Humphrys, who now has four goals in his last eight appearances.

"They were supporting me, but not quite as loud as the 'Tics fans.

Stephen Humphrys scored Latics' goal at Rotherham on Friday

"It was an amazing atmosphere that they created.

"They packed the away end out and were singing throughout the whole match."

Latics were good value for their half-time lead, given them by Humphrys' 28th-minute stunner.

And although Ollie Rathbone equalised 15 minutes from time, the visitors returned home very pleased with their efforts.

“It was a hectic match and I thought a draw was the fair result," added the ex-Rochdale frontman.

"I felt we probably tipped it in the first half and then credit to Rotherham, who came out in the second half and deserved a point just as much as we did.

"They’ve got top players and they are the best in the league with what they do. They’ve got players that are so effective.

"To come here and get a point, not many teams can say they’ve done that - so we will take it."