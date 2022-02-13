Stephen Humphrys: Wigan Athletic have the 'attitude and hunger' to stay the course

And with Tuesday's visit of Crewe leading into Friday's crunch clash at leaders Rotherham, Humphrys's late winner over the Addicks has boosted the belief in the camp.

“It’s a massive week," he acknowledged. "But we feel like we can beat any team in this league.

"We’ve definitely got the attitude and hunger for it, and we cannot wait for every game to come.

Jack Whatmough celebrates Stephen Humphrys' winning goal against Charlton

"We want them as quickly as possible and to get the points on the board.”

Latics again had to do it tough, with Elliot Lee giving Charlton a seventh-minute lead, before Alex Gilbey - on his return to the DW - hitting the bar shortly after.

Will Keane levelled from the penalty spot on 26 minutes, before Humphrys came off the bench in the final quarter to get the side back to winning ways after the midweek defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.

“It was a huge result," he recognised. "I remember earlier on in the season the gaffer said if you lose the game and bounce back to win the next match three or four times in the season, usually you go on to win the league.

“We’ve managed to do that again on the back of a loss, and hopefully we can go on a similar run to the 20 unbeaten and keep getting as many points on the board as possible.”

On his winning goal, Humphrys added: “It was an amazing feeling.

“It was a great header back across goal from Jack (Whatmough), which he does so often, and I’m just happy I was able to capitalise on it and find the back of the net.

"The gaffer tells me at the start of every match to make sure I’m ready to come on and make an impact, and he says a lot of the time we go on to score the winner.

"It was nice I could do that again.”